In this abbreviated episode, we hear from Col. Bryan Preece, 130th Airlift Wing Commander, Col. Richard Switzer, 130th Deputy Wing Commander, Chief Master Sgt. Kevan Williams, 130th Wing Command Chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeff King, 130th Operations Group Senior Enlisted Leader, about the Wing priorities for this months Unit Training Assembly.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 12:51
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|84974
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110831728.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:37
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
This work, The Drop Ep. 37 - C.D.S.: March UTA, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
