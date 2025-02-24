Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Living Pattern Survey

    2024 Living Pattern Survey

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.30.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Shamel Joyner 

    AFN Bavaria

    Radio Spot to promote Living Pattern Survey, explain who qualifies for it, and provide details on it's importance. The LPS helps establish COLA rates for families over seas.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 08:22
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 84967
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110831039.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Living Pattern Survey, by SSG Shamel Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COLA
    AFN Bavaria
    Living Pattern Survey

