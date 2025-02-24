2024 Living Pattern Survey

Radio Spot to promote Living Pattern Survey, explain who qualifies for it, and provide details on it's importance. The LPS helps establish COLA rates for families over seas.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 08:22
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|84967
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110831039.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
