2CR Dragoon Outreach event

Radio Spot promoting the 2CR Outreach program. The program bring organizations from all around base to the soldiers, so they can learn about these organizations and the resources they have available.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 08:22
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
