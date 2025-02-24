Radio spot that informs soldiers about the importance of having a passport while traveling and where to get one.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 08:22
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|84965
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110831034.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Passport Office Radio Spot, by SSG Shamel Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.