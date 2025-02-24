Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    After-work bike rides with Ansbach Outdoor ReC

    After-work bike rides with Ansbach Outdoor ReC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.05.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Shamel Joyner 

    AFN Bavaria

    Radio Spot for After-work bike rides with Ansbach Outdoor Rec. Details event requirements, time, and location.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 08:22
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 84964
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110831033.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, After-work bike rides with Ansbach Outdoor ReC, by SSG Shamel Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Ansbach
    AFN Bavaria
    Ansbach MWR
    USAG Ansbach Army Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download