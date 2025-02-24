Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edelweiss Radio Spot

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.29.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Shamel Joyner 

    AFN Bavaria

    Radio commercial made to promote the Edelweis lodge and resort in Garmisch. Details some of the amenities they have and how to contact them.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edelweiss Radio Spot, by SSG Shamel Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

