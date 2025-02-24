Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250226 Bahrain Beat

    250226 Bahrain Beat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.23.2025

    Audio by Seaman Adam Mojica 

    AFN Bahrain

    Two-minute newscast covering International Maritime Exercise 2025 Concluding and USS Stockdale returning home after seven-month deployment to 5th Fleet and 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 02:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84956
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110830935.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250226 Bahrain Beat, by SN Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSA Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download