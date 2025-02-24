250226 Bahrain Beat

Two-minute newscast covering International Maritime Exercise 2025 Concluding and USS Stockdale returning home after seven-month deployment to 5th Fleet and 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)
|02.23.2025
|02.26.2025 02:54
|Newscasts
|84956
|2502/DOD_110830935.mp3
|00:02:00
|MANAMA, BH
|2
|0
|0
