Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Money Matters - 02.24.25

    Money Matters - 02.24.25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.23.2025

    Audio by Seaman Adam Mojica 

    AFN Bahrain

    Weekly radio show featuring Mr. Patrick Underwood, the Personal Financial Manager of NSA Bahrain. This week's topics included talking about financial trips for traveling, including what to do before, during, and after your trip. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 02:54
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 84955
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110830933.mp3
    Length: 00:25:01
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Money Matters - 02.24.25, by SN Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet and Family Support Center
    NSA Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download