Weekly radio show featuring Mr. Patrick Underwood, the Personal Financial Manager of NSA Bahrain. This week's topics included talking about financial trips for traveling, including what to do before, during, and after your trip. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 02:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|84955
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110830933.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:01
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Money Matters - 02.24.25, by SN Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
