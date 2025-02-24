Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Transition Assistance Program - Retirement - Radio Spot

    Transition Assistance Program - Retirement - Radio Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.24.2025

    Audio by Seaman Adam Mojica 

    AFN Bahrain

    Thirty-second spot highlighting the Fleet and Family Support Center's Transition Assistance Program Retirement classes to be aired on AFN Bahrain's morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 02:54
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 84953
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110830929.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transition Assistance Program - Retirement - Radio Spot, by SN Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download