    Refuel Radio: Community Engagement and Oklahoma

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Audio by Carter Denton 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    On the fifth edition of the Refuel Radio Podcast, the official podcast of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Col. Matthew Ghormley, 507th ARW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman, 507th ARW command chief, are joined by Jim Flavin, VP of National Sales at Diamond Baseball Holdings and a 507th ARW honorary commander, and Neil Lambrecht, 507th Maintenance Group executive director.

    They spoke about the importance of community engagement, the Oklahoma City area and baseball.

    The 507th Air Refueling Wing is the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in the state of Oklahoma. The 507th ARW reports to Fourth Air Force and performs daily missions both locally and around the world in support of Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command's national emergency war order requirements, operating out of Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

