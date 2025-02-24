This is hour two for the 2024 AFN Europe radio hour submission featuring Sgt. Brayton Daniel in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Sept. 26, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 08:09
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|84945
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110829266.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:43
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Daniel Hour 2 2024, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.