    Daniel Hour 1 2024

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    12.23.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is hour one for the 2024 AFN Europe radio hour submission featuring Sgt. Brayton Daniel in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 23, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 08:09
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 84944
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110829259.mp3
    Length: 00:06:42
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daniel Hour 1 2024, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    radio
    KMC
    DJ
    2024

