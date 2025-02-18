Let's meet Tech. Sgt. Bradly Berthold a North Dakota Air National Guard Recruiter. We hope you enjoy the episode as he talks about some of the Air National Guard opportunities within the state of North Dakota!
Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers and Airmen of our organization and its community.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 14:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84935
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110827701.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:01
|Location:
|BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Da Guards - Ep. 17 Let's meet Tech. Sgt. Bradley Berthold, by SSG Samuel Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.