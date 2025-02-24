Military OneSource Podcast — Commissary Benefits for Disabled Veterans

Learn about commissary benefits and how they have improved and expanded for veterans, including disabled veterans. Find out how veterans can determine and verify eligibility and access facilities, not only for commissaries but also for military exchanges and MWR facilities. You’ll also learn the particulars of which disabled veterans qualify and how they can receive support and file a claim, as well as which caregivers of veterans are eligible for some of these services.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Pyper Brenner, associate director for business policy in the Office of the Undersecretary of Personnel and Readiness; Dan Luttrell with the Veterans Affairs Collaboration Office; Kevin Robinson, chief of corporate communications for the Defense Commissary Agency; Stephanie Supplee, a disabled veteran working in the military commissary and resale distribution system; and Jeffery Cereghino, a special assistant for veteran and military affairs with the Veterans Benefits Association.



Visit https://www.va.gov/resources/commissary-and-exchange-privileges-for-veterans/#:~:text=You%20don't%20need%20to,at%20800%2D827%2D1000 to learn more about commissary and exchange privileges for veterans.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



