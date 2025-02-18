AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st SFS Wins Q4 HAF CATM Team

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on how the 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance team stands out as the best in the Air Force for quarter four of 2024. CATM focuses on training Wyverns on weapons safety, accuracy, and maintenance, ensuring Airmen remain ready to secure the base and deploy from home. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)