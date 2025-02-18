American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on how the 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance team stands out as the best in the Air Force for quarter four of 2024. CATM focuses on training Wyverns on weapons safety, accuracy, and maintenance, ensuring Airmen remain ready to secure the base and deploy from home. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 02:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84925
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110826863.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st SFS Wins Q4 HAF CATM Team, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
