    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st SFS Wins Q4 HAF CATM Team

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.20.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on how the 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance team stands out as the best in the Air Force for quarter four of 2024. CATM focuses on training Wyverns on weapons safety, accuracy, and maintenance, ensuring Airmen remain ready to secure the base and deploy from home. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 02:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    TAGS

    C-UAS, CATM, 31FW, AFN Aviano, Radio News, 31 SFS

