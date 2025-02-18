Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Air Force Recruiting Overseas

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.20.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the recruiting process overseas at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Those looking to enlist from an overseas location can go through the recruiting process with the local base recruiter without having to return stateside. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 02:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84924
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110826852.mp3
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Air Force Recruiting Overseas, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

