American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the recruiting process overseas at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Those looking to enlist from an overseas location can go through the recruiting process with the local base recruiter without having to return stateside. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 02:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Air Force Recruiting Overseas, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
