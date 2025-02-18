AFN Aviano Radio News: Air Force Recruiting Overseas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84924" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the recruiting process overseas at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Those looking to enlist from an overseas location can go through the recruiting process with the local base recruiter without having to return stateside. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)