Pacific Pulse: February 24

On this Pacific Pulse: Commander US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Samuel J. Paparo visited the Philippines in honor of the 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of Manila, Civil Engineering Airmen from Anderson Air Force Base Guam deploy to Thailand in support of Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 2025; Two US Air Force B1B Lancers participated in a Bilateral-Training with Republic of Korea Air Force.