On this Pacific Pulse: Commander US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Samuel J. Paparo visited the Philippines in honor of the 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of Manila, Civil Engineering Airmen from Anderson Air Force Base Guam deploy to Thailand in support of Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 2025; Two US Air Force B1B Lancers participated in a Bilateral-Training with Republic of Korea Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 02:03
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|84923
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110826825.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: February 24, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.