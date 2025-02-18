Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: February 24

    JAPAN

    02.23.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    On this Pacific Pulse: Commander US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Samuel J. Paparo visited the Philippines in honor of the 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of Manila, Civil Engineering Airmen from Anderson Air Force Base Guam deploy to Thailand in support of Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 2025; Two US Air Force B1B Lancers participated in a Bilateral-Training with Republic of Korea Air Force.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 02:03
    Japan
    Philippines
    Pacific Pulse
    Republic of Korea (Korea
    Japan Self-Defense Force

