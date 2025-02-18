Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: February

    Pacific Pulse: February

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.19.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: US Maines launch a nearly two-month series of Bilateral Exercises around the South Korean Peninsula; 65th Medical Brigade in the Republic of Korea hosted leaders for a walk through of the135th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment; In Japan, Arleigh Burke-Class Guided-Missile Destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) mad a port visit to Otaru.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 01:36
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 84922
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110826808.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: February, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    United States Marine Corps
    United States Navy
    INDO-PACOM
    Republic of Korea (Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download