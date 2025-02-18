On this Pacific Pulse: US Maines launch a nearly two-month series of Bilateral Exercises around the South Korean Peninsula; 65th Medical Brigade in the Republic of Korea hosted leaders for a walk through of the135th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment; In Japan, Arleigh Burke-Class Guided-Missile Destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) mad a port visit to Otaru.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 01:36
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|84922
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110826808.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: February, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.