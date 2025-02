Pacific Pulse: February

On this Pacific Pulse: US Maines launch a nearly two-month series of Bilateral Exercises around the South Korean Peninsula; 65th Medical Brigade in the Republic of Korea hosted leaders for a walk through of the135th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment; In Japan, Arleigh Burke-Class Guided-Missile Destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) mad a port visit to Otaru.