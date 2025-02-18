Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Review: The voices of a nation: How stories have shaped Ukraine’s fight for freedom

    NATO Review: The voices of a nation: How stories have shaped Ukraine’s fight for freedom

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    02.21.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Natochannel           

    Three years on from the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the values of liberty and volia—a unique Ukrainian word that signifies an unyielding drive for freedom and overcoming obstacles — have remained central to Ukraine’s identity. They say that the true value of something is only fully understood when it is either lost or when one gives everything to defend it. As we endure this war, we Ukrainians fully understand what it means to be free.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 11:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84920
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110824146.mp3
    Length: 00:13:47
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download