This is a 30 second radio spot on Hip Hop Step Classes hosted by Army Family & MWR in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb. 24. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airmen Ivory Stoker)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 06:09
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|84908
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110823616.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Hip Hop Step Classes, by AB Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.