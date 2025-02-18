KMC Update - Saving Money and Saving Lives

This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on saving money with Remonon, an app used for Value Added Tax (VAT), with Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, and saving lives with CPR classes with Bailey McCollum, American Red Cross office volunteer, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb. 21, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)