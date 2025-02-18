This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on saving money with Remonon, an app used for Value Added Tax (VAT), with Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, and saving lives with CPR classes with Bailey McCollum, American Red Cross office volunteer, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb. 21, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|02.20.2025
|02.21.2025 04:28
|Newscasts
|84904
|2502/DOD_110823584.mp3
|00:01:50
|2025
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|4
|0
|0
This work, KMC Update - Saving Money and Saving Lives, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
