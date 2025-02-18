Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Saving Money and Saving Lives

    KMC Update - Saving Money and Saving Lives

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    02.20.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on saving money with Remonon, an app used for Value Added Tax (VAT), with Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, and saving lives with CPR classes with Bailey McCollum, American Red Cross office volunteer, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb. 21, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 04:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84904
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110823584.mp3
    Length: 00:01:50
    Year 2025
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Saving Money and Saving Lives, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    money
    classes
    CPR
    KMC
    VAT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download