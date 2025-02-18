A 30-second radio spot for the Run The Rock 5K that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Feb. 21, 2025, to March 21, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 04:25
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|84902
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110823581.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, Radio Spot - Run The Rock 5K, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
