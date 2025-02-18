Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 28FEB25: Electric Cargo Flight Tests

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.27.2025

    Audio by Seaman Jason Afable 

    AFN Sasebo

    250128-N-KM181-1001 SASEBO, Japan
    Kitakyushu City signed an agreement to conduct verification tests for Japan's first electric aircraft for dedicated cargo transport between two locations on January 20. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 20:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84873
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110821095.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

