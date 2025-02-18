NEWSCAST 28FEB25: Electric Cargo Flight Tests

250128-N-KM181-1001 SASEBO, Japan
Kitakyushu City signed an agreement to conduct verification tests for Japan's first electric aircraft for dedicated cargo transport between two locations on January 20. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
