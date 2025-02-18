Military OneSource Podcast — Deployment Stories from Submarine Spouses

With long stretches of no contact, predeployment preparations — such as organizing paperwork and finding ways to maintain connection — become even more important. Experienced Navy spouses share their lessons learned to handle service members’ submarine deployments.
Learn how support systems, including military and family life counselors and a trusted network of peers, can help spouses cope with the isolation and stress during deployments. Finally, understand the crucial role of spouses to ensure security and discretion, particularly on social media, to protect service members and their families during deployment.
Host Bruce Moody speaks with spouses Annie, Erica and Tracey. Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.
Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/deployment/on-deployment/military-deployment-support to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their spouses.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 16:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|84872
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110820942.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:29
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
