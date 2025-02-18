Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Deployment Stories from Submarine Spouses

    Military OneSource Podcast — Deployment Stories from Submarine Spouses

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    With long stretches of no contact, predeployment preparations — such as organizing paperwork and finding ways to maintain connection — become even more important. Experienced Navy spouses share their lessons learned to handle service members’ submarine deployments.

    Learn how support systems, including military and family life counselors and a trusted network of peers, can help spouses cope with the isolation and stress during deployments. Finally, understand the crucial role of spouses to ensure security and discretion, particularly on social media, to protect service members and their families during deployment.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with spouses Annie, Erica and Tracey. Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/deployment/on-deployment/military-deployment-support to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their spouses.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    relationships
    DOD
    Spouse
    Military
    Deployment
    Military OneSource

