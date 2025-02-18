Military OneSource Podcast — Deployment Stories from Submarine Spouses

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84872" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

With long stretches of no contact, predeployment preparations — such as organizing paperwork and finding ways to maintain connection — become even more important. Experienced Navy spouses share their lessons learned to handle service members’ submarine deployments.



Learn how support systems, including military and family life counselors and a trusted network of peers, can help spouses cope with the isolation and stress during deployments. Finally, understand the crucial role of spouses to ensure security and discretion, particularly on social media, to protect service members and their families during deployment.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with spouses Annie, Erica and Tracey. Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/deployment/on-deployment/military-deployment-support to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their spouses.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.