A radio spot informing residents of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay of the annual GTMO mudder event. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 13:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84859
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110819978.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO Mudder 2025, by SA Greggory Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.