Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Military Life Advice and 21st TSC Innovation Team

    KMC Update - Military Life Advice and 21st TSC Innovation Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.18.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Capt. Ann King, a 30th Medical Brigade licensed psychologist, explains methods to prepare families for the military lifestyle, on Feb. 12, 2025. Meanwhile, Brian Lamar, 21st Theater Sustainment Command public affairs specialist, details the commands innovation team, on Feb. 12, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 09:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84856
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110819837.mp3
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Military Life Advice and 21st TSC Innovation Team, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    News
    30th Medical Brigade
    innovation
    21st Theater Susatinment Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download