CMC Super Show, Feb, 18, 2025

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 18, 2025) Command Master Chief Donald Alvarado, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain joins AFN Rota for his monthly radio show, "CMC Super Show," accompanied by Senior Chief Constructionman Jerry Johnson, and Utilitiesman First Class Jessica Mills From Naval Mobile Combat battalion One, Feb. 18, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S. NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dakota Nack)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 08:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84855
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110819680.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:24
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
