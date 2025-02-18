Premarital Workshop PROMO

250218-N-KM181-1002 SASEBO, Japan
A radio promotion for a pre-marital workshop taking place March 19, 2025 at the Fleet and Family Support Center. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|02.17.2025
|02.19.2025 03:08
|Recording
|84844
|2502/DOD_110819134.mp3
|00:00:30
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|4
|0
|0
