250218-N-KM181-1001 SASEBO, Japan
A radio promotion for a Fleet and Family Support Center career expo taking place May 30, 2025 at the Community Education Center. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 03:03
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|84843
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110819133.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Career Expo PROMO, by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.