    Career Expo PROMO

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.17.2025

    Audio by Seaman Jason Afable 

    AFN Sasebo

    250218-N-KM181-1001 SASEBO, Japan
    A radio promotion for a Fleet and Family Support Center career expo taking place May 30, 2025 at the Community Education Center. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 03:03
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 84843
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110819133.mp3
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    FFSC
    career expo

