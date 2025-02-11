Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The LOGSTAT: Teaser Episode

    The LOGSTAT: Teaser Episode

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    On the teaser episode of The LOGSTAT, CPT Garett Pyle discusses the creation of this new podcast and the way ahead for Army Sustainment.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 14:21
    Category: Greetings
    Audio ID: 84838
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110818528.mp3
    Length: 00:08:27
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The LOGSTAT: Teaser Episode, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download