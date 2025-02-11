Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    February 13 Pacific Pulse

    February 13 Pacific Pulse

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.13.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    Media Center - Japan

    In The South China Sea, she U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Navy and Royal Navy joined together to conduct multiple combines operations and exercises.
    In The Philippines, senior leaders from U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, and the Philippine Marine Corps gathered at Fort Bonifacio for their annual Marine-to-Marine staff talks.
    And in India, Aero India 2025, India’s largest airshow and aviation exhibition has officially begun at Yelahanka Air Force Station.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.17.2025 18:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84823
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110817296.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2025
    Genre News
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, February 13 Pacific Pulse, by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Pulse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download