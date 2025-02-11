February 13 Pacific Pulse

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84823" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In The South China Sea, she U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Navy and Royal Navy joined together to conduct multiple combines operations and exercises.

In The Philippines, senior leaders from U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, and the Philippine Marine Corps gathered at Fort Bonifacio for their annual Marine-to-Marine staff talks.

And in India, Aero India 2025, India’s largest airshow and aviation exhibition has officially begun at Yelahanka Air Force Station.