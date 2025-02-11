February 13 Pacific Pulse

In The South China Sea, she U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Navy and Royal Navy joined together to conduct multiple combines operations and exercises.
In The Philippines, senior leaders from U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, and the Philippine Marine Corps gathered at Fort Bonifacio for their annual Marine-to-Marine staff talks.
And in India, Aero India 2025, India’s largest airshow and aviation exhibition has officially begun at Yelahanka Air Force Station.
