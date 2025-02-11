Shoshana’s Story

As a specialist in a maintenance
company during the Iraq War in 2003, the last thing Shoshana Johnson expected to happen was
to be captured by the enemy and held in captivity for 22 days.
In this episode, you’ll hear about
her rescue and the attention that followed, which included appearances on Ellen and Oprah.
She also shares how she’s spent the last two decades coping with post-traumatic stress
disorder.
You’ll then learn how DIA’s Office of the Surgeon General provides guidance and
support for PTSD.
*Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the U.S.
government of any particular company, product or service.
