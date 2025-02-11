Shoshana’s Story

As a specialist in a maintenance

company during the Iraq War in 2003, the last thing Shoshana Johnson expected to happen was

to be captured by the enemy and held in captivity for 22 days.



In this episode, you’ll hear about

her rescue and the attention that followed, which included appearances on Ellen and Oprah.



She also shares how she’s spent the last two decades coping with post-traumatic stress

disorder.



You’ll then learn how DIA’s Office of the Surgeon General provides guidance and

support for PTSD.



