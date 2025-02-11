Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shoshana’s Story

    Shoshana's Story

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2025

    Audio by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    As a specialist in a maintenance
    company during the Iraq War in 2003, the last thing Shoshana Johnson expected to happen was
    to be captured by the enemy and held in captivity for 22 days.

    In this episode, you’ll hear about
    her rescue and the attention that followed, which included appearances on Ellen and Oprah.

    She also shares how she’s spent the last two decades coping with post-traumatic stress
    disorder.

    You’ll then learn how DIA’s Office of the Surgeon General provides guidance and
    support for PTSD.

    *Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the U.S.
    government of any particular company, product or service.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.14.2025 08:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84819
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110814421.mp3
    Length: 00:32:34
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shoshana’s Story, by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Surgeon General
    Iraq
    Shoshana Johnson
    DIA
    Oprah
    DIA Connections

