News In One Feb. 14

On today's News in One:



U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visited with U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command senior leaders for updates on operations within the commands.



(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)