250213-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (February, 13 2025) Radio news highlighting the youth recipients of the Hank Aaron Scholarship at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany and the participation of U.S. and Polish armies in Exercise Combined Resolve. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2025 03:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84808
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110812433.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News- Hank Aaron Scholarship Recipients And Exercise Combined Resolve, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.