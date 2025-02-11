Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News- Hank Aaron Scholarship Recipients And Exercise Combined Resolve

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.13.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250213-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (February, 13 2025) Radio news highlighting the youth recipients of the Hank Aaron Scholarship at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany and the participation of U.S. and Polish armies in Exercise Combined Resolve. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 03:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    This work, AFN Naples Radio News- Hank Aaron Scholarship Recipients And Exercise Combined Resolve, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NSA Naples
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    Exercise Combined Resolve
    Hank Aaron Scholarship
    Baumholder Youth Program

