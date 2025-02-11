Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Stuttgart Radio SPOT: USAG Stuttgart Sports Council Meeting

    AFN Stuttgart Radio SPOT: USAG Stuttgart Sports Council Meeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    01.16.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Amber Cobena 

    AFN Stuttgart

    A radio spot informing USAG Stuttgart community member of the upcoming Sports Council Meeting. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Amber Cobena)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 05:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84797
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110812043.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2025
    Genre Blues
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Stuttgart Radio SPOT: USAG Stuttgart Sports Council Meeting, by SGT Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine
    AFN
    PAO
    Navy
    Public Affairs
    Air Force
    Army
    AFNE
    Radio Spot
    AFN Stuttgart

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download