Frontier Banter: Mental Toughness - From Pageants to Combat Boots

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84781" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Join "Frontier Banter" for a refreshingly candid conversation where Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Derek Baird and Command Sgt. Maj. Bill Pearson sit down with Miss Oklahoma USA 2024, Danika Christopherson, for a fascinating journey into mental toughness. From 4 a.m. runs channeling her military-inspired "Delta Charlie" alter ego to plunging into ice baths while listening to David Goggins, Danika reveals how she balances pageant-world excellence with leading a 160-person team. The trio's natural chemistry shines as they explore unconventional paths to resilience, swap stories about "bulldozer mindsets," and bridge the worlds of combat boots and crown jewels with surprising parallels in leadership philosophy. Whether it's Danika's evolution from teenage competitor to Miss USA second runner-up, Command Sgt. Maj. Pearson's alter ego "Blaze Thunderfist," or Col. Baird's insights on "feedback goodwill," this episode delivers a masterclass in authentic leadership. Listeners will find themselves simultaneously entertained and equipped with practical mental toughness techniques that work whether you're preparing for a pageant, leading troops, or facing your own daily battles. This isn't your typical leadership podcast – it's an unfiltered look at how real resilience is built, one ice bath and early morning run at a time.