    Spot: Digital Resources for Wyverns

    Spot: Digital Resources for Wyverns

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.12.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    An AFN Aviano radio spot explaining the resources provided by DODMWRLibraries.org for service members at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The library’s digital resources provide service members and their families free usage of audiobooks, e-books, language learning courses and more. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

