An AFN Aviano radio spot explaining the resources provided by DODMWRLibraries.org for service members at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The library’s digital resources provide service members and their families free usage of audiobooks, e-books, language learning courses and more. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 09:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84769
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110809972.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spot: Digital Resources for Wyverns, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.