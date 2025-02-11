AFN Aviano Radio News: National Prayer Breakfast

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the National Prayer Breakfast, Feb. 4, 2025, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The 31st Fighter Wing welcomed Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, Department of the Air Force chief of chaplains, to host the annual National Prayer Breakfast as an opportunity to help foster camaraderie and moral grounding, strengthening the spirit and ethical foundation of military service at Aviano AB. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)