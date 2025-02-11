Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: National Prayer Breakfast

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.11.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the National Prayer Breakfast, Feb. 4, 2025, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The 31st Fighter Wing welcomed Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, Department of the Air Force chief of chaplains, to host the annual National Prayer Breakfast as an opportunity to help foster camaraderie and moral grounding, strengthening the spirit and ethical foundation of military service at Aviano AB. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    National Prayer Breakfast
    Chaplain
    31 FW
    DV Visit
    Radio News
    AFN Aviano

