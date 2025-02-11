Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News:National Children's Dental Health Month

    AFN Aviano Radio News:National Children's Dental Health Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.12.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on how the 31st Dental Squadron is participating in National Children's Dental Health Month at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The squadron is committed to helping children develop good oral hygiene habits early, which prevents tooth decay and cavities, and protects young Wyvern’s overall health. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 08:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84765
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110809876.mp3
    Length: 00:02:49
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News:National Children's Dental Health Month, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Children's Dental Health Month
    Radio News
    AFN Aviano
    31st Dental Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download