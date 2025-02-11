AFN Aviano Radio News:National Children's Dental Health Month

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on how the 31st Dental Squadron is participating in National Children's Dental Health Month at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The squadron is committed to helping children develop good oral hygiene habits early, which prevents tooth decay and cavities, and protects young Wyvern’s overall health. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 08:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84765
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110809876.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
