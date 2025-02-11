Two-minute newscast covering Truman Strike Group units arrive in Greece for port visit and the United States, France and Japan partner in a Multi-Large Deck event in the Philippine Sea.. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 06:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84762
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110809807.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 250211, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.