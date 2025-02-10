Pacific Pulse: February 03

On this Pacific Pulse: US Navy Sailors from Carrier Strike Group One celebrated 190 years of diplomatic relations with Thailand, Airmen from the 51st Security Forces Squadron trained with joint partners at Osan Air Base, and in Hawaii, US Marines with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment conducted a live fire training event utilizing MARIS.