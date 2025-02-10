Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: February 03

    Pacific Pulse: February 03

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.02.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: US Navy Sailors from Carrier Strike Group One celebrated 190 years of diplomatic relations with Thailand, Airmen from the 51st Security Forces Squadron trained with joint partners at Osan Air Base, and in Hawaii, US Marines with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment conducted a live fire training event utilizing MARIS.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 23:57
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 84740
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110807422.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: February 03, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download