    Pacific Pulse: February 9

    JAPAN

    02.06.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Officials from the U.S. and Philippines honor the 80th anniversary of the Cabanatuan Raid; The armed and defense forces of Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States conduct a Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone; and
    Despite historical snowfall during Korea’s Lunar New Year holiday, the 51st Fighter Wing completed its first wing readiness exercise of 2025, Beverly Herd 25-2.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 22:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: JP
    Japan
    Australia
    Philippines
    Cabanatuan
    Pacific Pulse

