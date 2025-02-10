Pacific Pulse: February 9

On this Pacific Pulse: Officials from the U.S. and Philippines honor the 80th anniversary of the Cabanatuan Raid; The armed and defense forces of Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States conduct a Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone; and
Despite historical snowfall during Korea’s Lunar New Year holiday, the 51st Fighter Wing completed its first wing readiness exercise of 2025, Beverly Herd 25-2.
