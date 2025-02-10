The Contracting Experience - Episode 65: Commercial Solutions Opening Center of Excellence

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84737" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of The Contracting Experience, we sit down with Elizabeth Midkiff and Kori McNabb from the Secretary of the Air Force/Acquisition Policy Division, and Brittany Harris from the Air Force Installation Contracting Center, to discuss the new Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) Center of Excellence within the Acquisition Toolbox on Air Force Contracting Central.



The CSO Center of Excellence is a one-stop shop for resources and guidance on using CSOs, a solicitation method that allows companies to propose innovative, commercial solutions to meet mission requirements or fill capability gaps. Our guests share their insights and experiences with CSOs, including success stories and best practices, and walk us through the resources available in the Center of Excellence.



Tune in to learn about the benefits of using CSOs, and how the CSO Center of Excellence can help acquisition teams navigate the process and obtain valuable resources and guidance to get the most out of this innovative solicitation method. The conversation also touches on topics such as industry engagement, pricing, and the future of CSOs in the Air Force and Department of Defense.



The CSO Center of Excellence provides a wealth of resources, including template and example documents, best practices and lessons learned, and a team spotlight section that highlights successful CSO implementations. Our guests also discuss the importance of education and training in increasing the use of CSOs and share their vision for the future of the Center of Excellence.



CSO – Commercial Solutions Opening

CoE – Center of Excellence

SAF/AQCP - Secretary of the Air Force/Acquisition Policy Division

AFICC - Air Force Installation Contracting Center

CAC - Common Access Card

R&D - Research and Development

FAR - Federal Acquisition Regulation



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.



Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.