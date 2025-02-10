Let's meet Suzanne Richards a Soldier & Family Readiness Specialist, that is starting her 16th year with Family Programs this year! Enjoy the episode!
Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers and Airmen of our organization and its community.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 10:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84735
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110805949.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:58
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|27
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Da Guards - Ep. 16 Let's meet Suzanne Richards, by SSG Samuel Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.