    Da Guards - Ep. 16 Let's meet Suzanne Richards

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Let's meet Suzanne Richards a Soldier & Family Readiness Specialist, that is starting her 16th year with Family Programs this year! Enjoy the episode!

    Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers and Airmen of our organization and its community.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 10:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84735
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110805949.mp3
    Length: 00:29:58
    Year 2025
    Genre Podcast
    Location: BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    NDNG
    North Dakota National Guard
    Da Guards

