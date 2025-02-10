Two-minute newscast covering Gettysburg holds at-sea Change of Command Ceremony and Naval District Washington prepares for Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 01:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84731
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110804891.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 250203, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.