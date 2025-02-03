Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ep. 14: Jasmin Kelly, New 140th Wing Director of Psychological Health

    01.23.2025

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing

    Jasmin Kelly, director of psychological health at the 140th Wing, Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colorado, discusses her role as the second DPH, as well as her background in mental health.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 16:24
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:19:56
