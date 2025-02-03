Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Spread the Word Tour

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Spread the Word Tour

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.07.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the ‘Spread the Word Tour,’ a scheduled visit held by senior leadership from Headquarters Air Force and Air Force District of Washington to raise awareness for recent changes to the force at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 30, 2025. During the visit, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Caroline Miller, Headquarters Air Force deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services, and Kimberly Toney, Air Force Personnel Center executive director, answered and listened to servicemember’s questions in an effort to build transparency and interconnectedness. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 09:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84720
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110802577.mp3
    Length: 00:02:42
    Year 2025
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Spread the Word Tour, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    USAFE
    HAF
    31 FW
    AFPC
    AFN Aviano

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download