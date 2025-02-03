AFN Aviano Radio News: Spread the Word Tour

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the ‘Spread the Word Tour,’ a scheduled visit held by senior leadership from Headquarters Air Force and Air Force District of Washington to raise awareness for recent changes to the force at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 30, 2025. During the visit, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Caroline Miller, Headquarters Air Force deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services, and Kimberly Toney, Air Force Personnel Center executive director, answered and listened to servicemember’s questions in an effort to build transparency and interconnectedness. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)