American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the ‘Spread the Word Tour,’ a scheduled visit held by senior leadership from Headquarters Air Force and Air Force District of Washington to raise awareness for recent changes to the force at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 30, 2025. During the visit, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Caroline Miller, Headquarters Air Force deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services, and Kimberly Toney, Air Force Personnel Center executive director, answered and listened to servicemember’s questions in an effort to build transparency and interconnectedness. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 09:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84720
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110802577.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Spread the Word Tour, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.