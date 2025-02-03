Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Review: Algorithmic invasions: How information warfare threatens NATO's Eastern Flank

    NATO Review: Algorithmic invasions: How information warfare threatens NATO's Eastern Flank

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    02.07.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Natochannel           

    On 6 December 2024, in an unprecedented move, Romania’s Constitutional Court annulled the results of the first round of its 24 November presidential election, citing evidence provided by intelligence agencies that the electoral process had been “compromised throughout its duration and across all stages”. This dramatic decision, unparalleled in Romania’s history since the 1989 revolution against the communist regime, underscores the evolving nature of hybrid warfare, one aspect of which includes algorithmic manipulation and cyber-enabled disinformation campaigns that target and destabilise democracies. The prospect of a NATO Ally on the Alliance’s south-eastern flank being undermined—not through military invasion but through algorithm-driven social media manipulation—serves as a stark reminder of national security vulnerabilities in the digital age. The implications extend far beyond Romania, highlighting the urgent need to integrate robust information security measures into NATO’s strategic framework.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 03:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84705
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110802264.mp3
    Length: 00:17:46
    Genre Blues
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nato

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download