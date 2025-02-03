Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News- U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz Fire Department and 2025 West Conference

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.06.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250206-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (February, 6 2025) Radio news highlighting U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Department of Fire and Emergency winning an Fire and Emergency Services Award and the 2025 West Conference. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 09:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    NSA Naples
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    Department of Fire and Emergency
    2025 West Conference

