Weekly radio segment featuring Cmdr. Beverly Torres, Public Health Nurse at U.S. NMRTU Bahrain, and Cmdr. Elyse Braxton. This week’s episode featured discussions about heart disease awareness and prevention for American Heart Month. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 06:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84680
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110800557.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:56
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 250205 Wellness Wednesday, by SN Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.